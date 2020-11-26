A YORK department store has revealed it's opening times in the run up to Christmas.
John Lewis will reopen its store at Vangarde on the outskirts of York on Wednesday, December 2 and will be extending hours to 9am - 8pm Monday - Saturday and 10.30am (browsing till 11) - 5pm on Sunday.
The branch manager Kylie Gilson, said: "We are delighted to welcome our customers back to John Lewis & Partners York on Wednesday, December 2.
"Christmas is such a special time for us and we’ve been working hard over the last 4 weeks to make sure our shop is at it’s absolute best to offer all the products and services you’ve missed.
"We’d like to wish all our customers a very happy, and safe, Christmas. "