AS YORK prepares to move into Tier 2 restrictions next week, further cases of the virus are still being recorded, the latest figures confirm.
The latest data from Public Health England shows that there have been a further 29 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,576.
There have been 116 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there up to 12,956.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 133 cases take the area's total up to 9,495.
Across the UK, a further 17,555 take the country's total up to 1,574,562.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases