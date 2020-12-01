IT has to be one of the most well known and decorative 'ghost signs' in York.

TM Oxtoby & Son Decorators Paperhangers Decorators are the words carefully preserved on a shop front in Fishergate, facing the busy gyratory of the inner ring road.

The frontage is Grade II listed - meaning it has been protected over the years and will be for generations to come.

It is one of the city's best-loved 'ghost signs' along with the Bile Beans sign on Lord Mayor's Walk and FR Stubbs Ironmonger at the bottom of Fossgate.

These signs tell of long-lost advertisers or businesses that once occupied the city.

The popular family business was latterly run by Rodney Oxtoby - who was at the helm of the decorating supplies shop for 42 years before he retired.

The business was set up by his grandfather and was sold after more than a century when Mr Oxtoby retired. However, the name is still visible above the entrance to the building, which has since been turned into flats.

