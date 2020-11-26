POLICE are seeking witnesses to an altercation involving two motorists in York.
It happened near the junction of Salisbury Road and Water End at midday on Tuesday (24 November).
The two men were seen arguing and shouting before a scuffle broke out.
A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for York Investigation Hub.
Please quote reference number: 12200207475 when sharing information.
