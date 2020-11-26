POLICE have confirmed that a body was recovered from Naburn Lock in York this morning (Thursday). 

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of a woman who went missing on October 30 in York, has been informed.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, a body was recovered from Naburn Lock this morning.

“The family of a woman, who went missing on October 30 in York, have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

A cordon was in place to allow emergency services to respond and lifted at around 1pm.

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.