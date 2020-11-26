POLICE have confirmed that a body was recovered from Naburn Lock in York this morning (Thursday).
Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of a woman who went missing on October 30 in York, has been informed.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, a body was recovered from Naburn Lock this morning.
“The family of a woman, who went missing on October 30 in York, have been informed and are being supported by officers.
“Our thoughts are with them at this time.”
A cordon was in place to allow emergency services to respond and lifted at around 1pm.
A report will now be prepared for the coroner.
