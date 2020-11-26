BUSINESSES in York are being offered the chance to receive expert business training to bounce back after the lockdown ends.

The PopUp Business School, run in partnership with the York Growth Hub, is coming to the city from December 7-11.

The course is aimed at everyone, from those with no cash or business experience to fledgling start-ups that need guidance to keep on track with their plans.

PopUp’s events are led by successful entrepreneurs and professionals and include advice from those who have overcome the ups and downs of business life but have then gone on to succeed.

The organisation says it will help attendees improve their sales and marketing, their online presence and social media as well as boost their confidence and find means to succeed after a tough year with two coronavirus lockdowns.

Simon Paine, co-founder and CEO of the PopUp Business School, said: “It’s been a tough year for Yorkshire and there will be more challenges ahead but with some advice and the right mindset you can get over them. So we say let’s beat the lockdown blues and go forward.”

The PopUp Business School, which will run online, has proven to be just as successful.

He said: “We had to move everything online after our entire business model was turned upside down by Covid-19. So we changed the way we work and have moved to online or hybrid events.

“There are advantages with online events, the main one being that there’s no limit to the number of people who can attend. In some ways, the online events are also more accessible, because you don’t have to travel to us.”

You can book a place at PopUp Business School website: https: events.popupbusinessschool.co.uk/NYorkshireDecember2020