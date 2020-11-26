POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an alleged assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month.
The incident happened at around 3pm on Friday November 6 in Scalby Road in the town and involved three females of secondary school age.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers would like to trace the male driver of a white vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi Warrior, who stopped to offer assistance to the female victim as she was attacked by two other females.
Were you this member of public? Did you see a young female being attacked? Do you know someone who was driving a white ‘Mitsubishi Warrior’ type vehicle in the area at the time? If so, police are requesting your assistance.
The victim was dressed in a Graham School uniform and the suspects were dressed in parts of the same uniform.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Chris.Cyrus@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200198271.