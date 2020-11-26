EIGHT further deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures sadly confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust now stands at 288.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 82 deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 351 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 39,570.
Patients were aged between 30 and 102 years old. All except 11, aged 38 to 90 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 29 to November 25 with the majority being on or after November 23.
Their families have been informed.
