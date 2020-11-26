CITY leaders are "disappointed" York has been put in Tier 2 - despite a falling infection rate.

Data shows York's rate of new Covid cases was at 137.7 per 100,000 on November 19.

And the infection rate has more than halved since a peak of 309.6 per 100,000 people on October 20.

Reacting to news this morning that York has been placed in Tier 2 High restrictions from December 2, City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said: "Although we are disappointed with today’s news, we must continue to follow the new national guidance and protect the people and places we love.

“In recent weeks, York’s case numbers have bucked the trend thanks to the hard work of local residents and businesses in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

"Every resident, business, employee and pupil has played their part in this success, and we must build on this achievement to further rid our city of the virus.

“Despite the change in restrictions, we are continuing to lobby the Government to move York into Tier 1 restrictions, given the city’s success in driving the rate of infection down."

He said he will continue to lobby Government for financial support for businesses and residents.

Public health director Sharon Stoltz added: “As a city, we have been fantastic at slowing the spread, with local contact tracing and everyone in the city doing their bit.

“Whilst we were hopeful that this would mean we would be in the lowest level of restrictions, the restrictions can help us further drive down the virus.

“A citywide effort has resulted in us slowing the spread of the virus but we know from experience and other areas of the country that this virus can spread quickly."

She said she hopes the city will soon be moved to Tier 1 - and urged people to "practice hands, face, space and self-isolate when necessary".