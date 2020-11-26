GOVERNMENT has revealed the reason why York has been put in Tier 2 restrictions from December 1 rather than Tier 1 - despite the falling coronavirus rate.
The latest figures show the city's rate has more than halved since it peaked on October 20.
But a Government statement says the reason the city was placed in Tier 2 is that the rate of infection among people over the age of 60 is still high.
The statement also highlights the proportion of Covid-19 tests that are coming back positive - at 8.5%.
The Government statement explaining the rationale behind putting York and North Yorkshire in Tier 2 says: "Overall case rates (including for those over 60) in this region are improving in seven of the eight local authorities and lower than other parts of Yorkshire and The Humber but remain high overall (202/100,000 in all age groups and 145/100,000 for those aged over 60).
"Positivity is 8.5%.
"Rates in Scarborough are significantly higher than the rest of the region (334/100,000 in all age groups and 247/100,000 in those aged over 60) but falling rapidly."