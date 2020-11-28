ARE you planning to travel abroad when lockdown restrictions ease?

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the travel industry hard, causing plans to be changed and flights to be cancelled.

Even now, England is still in lockdown and many Brits are desperate to go on holiday and jet off to an exotic location for a while.

However, it’s not too late to start planning your dream trip for next year.

Here is everything you need to know about travelling abroad, including when it’s thought we can go on holiday.



You will also find expert travel advice from a York travel agent who has some pearls of wisdom for anyone planning to go abroad.

When can I go on holiday?

Currently, the rules state: “From 5 November to 2 December 2020, travelling away from home, including internationally, is restricted from England except in limited circumstances such as for work or for education.”

Travelling to take a holiday can be punished by a fine, with penalties starting at £200 and going up to £6,400.

However, England's national lockdown will end on the 2nd December and a new tiered system will be put in place for winter.

York has been placed in tier 2 and have been told to “avoid travel to or overnight stays in tier 3 areas”.

However, you can still travel abroad and you will be able to travel into tier 3 areas to board a flight.

However, where you can go is subject to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel advice for your destination and the travel corridors list.

Boris Johnson said the plan is to get the country back on the path of “normality” by Easter, thanks to the Covid-19 vaccination developments, which could mean that we could start booking holidays with confidence after this time.

However, as with everything during the pandemic these rules could change at any time and nothing is set in stone.

Where is York’s nearest airport?

Leeds Bradford airport

(Photo: Geograph/Alex McGregor)

Leeds Bradford Airport is the nearest major airport to York and it is around a 45 minute drive away.

If you can’t drive there are plenty of ways you can get to this airport, including by bus, train or car rental.

A spokeperson for the airport said they have already seen an influx of bookings and the “anticipate this to continue”.

Where can I go on holiday?

Even when travel restrictions lift, some countries require you to quarantine for 14 days when you get there; you may also have to quarantine when you arrive back in the UK.

The government has posted a list of 'travel corridors', which currently includes countries such as Bahrain, Cuba, The Greek Islands and many more.

You do not need to self-isolate if you’re travelling to England from one of the countries, territories or regions listed on this page. You also must have spent the last 14 days in one of these places, or in the UK

You can view the restrictions and requirements of your specific holiday destination by visiting the gov.uk website.

Jon Thorne, Traveller Expert at Skyscanner (metasearch engine and travel agency) said UK traveller have been “extremely reactive” to news around travel corridors and have “adapted their search and booking behaviour to be able to get away within the rules.”

He added that countries on the travel corridor list are subject to change, but booking

Booking a ‘flexible’ ticket with a provider could mean that you’re entitled to a free date or destination change if you should need it.



He added: "We've made this really easy by highlighting flexible tickets when searching on Skyscanner which helps you to save on your tickets and be protected should the situation in your origin or destination country change.”

Which countries and territories shall I visit?

Mel Halloway is a Travel Counsellor based in York and helped many local customers over the years.

She has been working in the travel industry for over 30 years and has a lot of knowledge about travel trends and the best places to visit.

Mel insists that it is "never too early" to start booking a holiday- especially as many other counsellors have spent the last few weeks rebooking holidays, so you may find it hard to book a flight if you leave it too late.

She said: “I’m taking bookings for throughout 2021 and some are now out for 2022 to destinations across the globe, finding the most flexible options for my customers in the event that they cannot travel.”

Mel Halloway

Mel said the USA has always been a popular destination for her clients to visit, as well as the “blissful beaches” of the Mediterranean.

She added: “Many of my customers in York are craving something to look forward to.

“The last 12 months, before Covid, I saw a an increase in long haul destinations families and couples wanting to visit further afield including Dubai, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

“However, I have also seen a huge increase in UK breaks especially luxury cottages and homes.”

Mel added that there have been a lot of great deals for customers who book in advance for 2021 and 2022 holidays.

She explained: “Airlines and hotels releasing the prices early to secure the bookings hence lower prices and better deals!”

“Large villa holidays in the USA and across the Mediterranean are proving popular, offering the space for families to finally spend some much-needed time together.



“When the USA is accessible again, which we hope will be early next year, I’m anticipating an influx of enquiries from customers.”

If you want Mel to be in charge of your holiday, contact her through her Travel Counsellor page.

How can I book an affordable holiday?

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford airport said some of their most popular holiday destinations are Alicante, Dublin and Amsterdam- and you can get some great deals to these destinations if you keep your eyes peeled.

If you want to book an affordable holiday, then consider using SkyScanner.

Skyscanner’s Consumer Travel Expert, Jon Thorne, said you can sign up for price alerts and newsletters in order to get the cheapest flight price possible.

They also have a handy tool which allows you to see which countries have travel restrictions in place.

Right now, there are some great flights and deals from Leeds Bradford airport.

Here are some of the cheapest flights currently available in each month:

If you can’t wait until next year for your holiday, there are some affordable flight prices available for December.

Flights to Ireland start from £33 and you could get to Poland for as little as £35.

In January, there are some great deals to Poland (from £38), Spain (from £39) and Switzerland (from £57).

In March, flights to Ireland start from £36 (which could be great for St Patrick's day) and you could also fly to Portugal for as little as £74.

The UK government predicts that April is the month when life will begin to return to normality.

Luckily, there are plenty of flights around this time including Lithuania (from £46), Spain (from £52) and even Malta (from £86).

In May, prices to Greece currently start from £147 and you can go to Croatia for as little as £151.

Looking ahead to the summer holidays, there are currently some cheap flights available in July.

Flights to Spain start from £57 and flights to Portugal from £63.

For a more ‘bucket list’ style holiday, flights to the USA start from £364 in July.

