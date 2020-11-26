York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, has asked for the government to publish the data used to determine why York is in Tier 2.
Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: "As the government continues to impose further unprecedented restrictions it is important to give people hope.
"As York has the lowest case rates in yorkshire, can he outline how we get York to Tier 1.
“Will he publish the assessment and data so we can best judge how to get to tier 1. A weekly review would also be much more desirable in making decisions.”
The Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, responded that the government will publish an explanation for each region.
He said there are five different indicators the government uses to determine a tier.
And that the restrictions will be reviewed fortnightly to begin with - with the hope of a weekly review in the coming months.