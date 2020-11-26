POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a collision that occurred in York last week.
A cyclist was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries after colliding with a car on the A1237 at the roundabout with Haxby Road.
It happened at around 7.30pm on Friday November 20.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the blue Skoda Fabia prior to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 863. You can also email 000863@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200204866.