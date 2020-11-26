YORK is to be under Tier 2 restrictions from December 2, it has been revealed.

The gov.uk website says "City of York Council will be in tier 2: high alert".

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy confirmed the news on Twitter.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire will also be in Tier 2, and East Yorkshire will be in Tier 3.

With York’s coronavirus rate lower than the regional and national averages, there had been calls for the city to be placed in Tier 1 - the lowest of the three tiers.

In all tiers, essential and non-essential retail can remain open, but in Tier 2, pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial meals.

Paul Crossman, licensee of the Swan, Slip Inn and Volunteer Arms in York and chair of the Campaign for Pubs, which has been leading national calls for urgent action to save pubs, said none of his pubs served substantial meals and so would have to remain closed in Tier 2 after the lockdown finishes.

He said he was in a better position than many, in that two of the pubs were free houses, and they would survive, but he warned: “I think it’s inevitable that there will be some closures in York – that some pubs will never reopen.”

John Pybus, the landlord of the Blue Bell pub, in Fossgate, said it would be an “exceptionally difficult trading environment for us” if the city was placed in Tier 2, “but we’ll have to see what we can do as it’s Christmas”.

The pub temporarily closed in response to the city moving into Tier 2 restrictions last month before the second national lockdown.

John added: “Any other month of the year the Tier 2 restrictions would make us unviable and we’d have to shut but because it’s Christmas we’d have to figure something out.”

Meanwhile, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said he fears “a marked economic impact” if the city is put into higher tiers, “which could be fatal for a number of local businesses that need their normal pre-Christmas trade to survive".

He commented: “The ban on households mixing in hospitality venues and their serving alcohol under Tier 2, as well as being a further huge blow to pubs and eateries after a month of closure, will have a dangerous knock-on impact for retail by reducing high street footfall. York shop stats show an additional 10-15 per cent loss from the old Tier 2 alone in October, and the new tier is even more restrictive.

“I am particularly concerned about what Tier 2 would mean for pubs that do not provide ‘substantial meals’, and cannot therefore serve alcohol under the new rules, and have written today [Wednesday] to the Health Secretary, firmly requesting a review so venues that don’t do food can serve alcohol as under the old Tier 2. The bottom line is businesses need to be able to trade to survive.”

A screenshot from the gov.uk website

UPDATE: York placed in Tier 2.



Will comment further after Health Statement. — Julian Sturdy MP (@JulianSturdy) November 26, 2020

More to follow