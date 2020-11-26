TWO mountain bikes were stolen by theives from a garden shed in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Fifth Avenue between 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 24 and 10.30am on Wednesday, November 25 and involved two mountain bikes stolen from a shed in the rear garden of a house there.
A police spokesman said:"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Ellison. You can also email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200209080."
