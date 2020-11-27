MANY employees within the public sector, whose work pattern has changed little during our Covid-19 pandemic, yet feel they should be entitled to extra remuneration, need to take a deep breath and reflect.
Those working in the NHS, supermarkets and care homes are the ones deserving of an increase in salary.
In this time of financial crisis, those with job security and excellent pensions, benefits not readily available in the private sector, need to exhibit a degree of gratitude.
Going the extra mile for society is undertaken by millions of unsung heroes without them claiming financial reward.
Peter Rickaby,
West Park,
Selby,
North Yorkshire
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment