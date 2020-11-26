One of the country’s most popular retailers has a secret website available for shoppers to save money on their shop.
Tesco is the UK’s biggest grocer with stores across the country ranging from mini outlets in smaller towns to superstores in major cities.
It is one of the country’s ‘big-four- supermarkets offering value on groceries, clothes and electrical goods.
A ‘secret’ link on the official website will lead eagle-eyed bargain hunters to Tesco’s outlet page which can be found on eBay’s website.
Tesco Outlet on eBay has been operating for over ten years where shoppers can find deals on technology products in particular.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “The Tesco Outlet on eBay gives customers the opportunity to buy surplus and refurbished general merchandise at great prices.”
Deals can be found on TV and home cinema products, gaming, home electrical, toys and DIY.
A message from Tesco on the outlet page reads: "At Tesco we are continually striving to bring you a better shopping experience.
"We also want to be the first to meet your needs, and that's why we've created Tesco Outlet.
"Tesco Outlet is wholly owned and managed by Tesco Stores Ltd but operates independently, meaning we are able to offer products that are not available in store.
"At Tesco Outlet you can purchase new and refurbished items. All items are sold with a 12 month Tesco Outlet Warranty."
The page offers great deals on branded electrical products including Samsung, Apple, Dyson, Asus and HP.
Comments are closed on this article.