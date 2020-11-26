A YORKSHIRE housebuilder is continuing to support NHS workers in York by extending their NHS deposit scheme, which has already contributed £180,000 to workers in the area.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has announced that its deposit scheme will extend until June 2021.
The move follows the popularity and success of the scheme, which has so far benefited 190 key workers across Yorkshire, 129 of which were first time buyers.
Managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, Daniel Smith said: “We are incredibly proud of the NHS workers across the region and we are so pleased to be able to support them in this way.
“We can’t wait to welcome them to our developments to help them find their forever homes.”
The NHS Deposit Scheme was launched by the housebuilder in May, to support NHS employees during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and sees the housebuilder offer buyers a 5 per cent contribution towards their deposit, up to £15,000.
With the scheme originally due to end in December, the housebuilder has taken the decision to extend it until June in order to benefit as many buyers from across the region as possible.