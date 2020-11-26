A POPULAR pub and bar chain - that runs a store in York - is to cut around 1,300 jobs due to coronavirus pandemic.

All Bar One, which runs a bar in New Street, York, is to cut 1,300 jobs nationwide.

The company said like-for-like sales over the period declined by 3.5 per cent - adding that “strong start to the year” was superseded by the subsequent impact of a “prolonged period of enforced closure and social distancing restrictions.”

The company said earlier in November that it was closing up to 20 of its pubs and restaurants and started redundancy consultations with staff. At the time, it did not disclose how many roles were at risk.

"Throughout a very uncertain and challenging year our businesses and teams have adapted quickly, creating a safe environment for guests and putting us in a strong position to benefit when consumers are able to eat out again,” said chief executive Phil Urban. “We saw direct evidence of this from a strong trading period in July and August before further restrictions came into force.”

“The reduced levels of activity and closure of a small number of our sites meant that we could no longer support these roles,” the company said in the statement.

It added: "With our great estate, balanced portfolio of brands and proven management team, we remain optimistic that we will be able to regain the momentum previously built and continue to achieve sustained market outperformance, when the current operating restrictions are eased."