A WELL-KNOWN comedian has announced that they will return with a ‘Bobby Dazzler’ of a tour, including a show at York Barbican.
In Sarah Millican’s sixth international tour, you’ll learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can be.
Sarah said she has spent the last year writing jokes and “growing her backside.”
The comedian went on to say that she can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh in her first return to York Barbican since her previous sell-out tour.
Sarah Millican has made multiple appearances on our television screens, including British panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You?, QI and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.
In 2019, she also began presenting the comedy panel show Elephant in the Room for BBC Radio 4, featuring panellists sharing their life experiences and testing who is closest and farthest from the national average.
Tickets for the York Barbican show go on sale tomorrow at 10am on the venue’s website.