WITH 35,000 outdoor lights, a 10ft tree, ornamental reindeer, elves, a Santa Claus and a polar bear, David Pratt's home is shaping up to be the most Christmassy in York.

David, who lives in South Lane, Haxby, with his family, spent four days - and about £2,000 - turning the front garden of his home in Haxby into a "festive wonderland".

"I wanted to create a wonderland outside, " said David, dad to Harvey, 15 and Cole, aged 7.

Reindeer and elves all lit up in David Pratt's garden in York

He added: "I enjoyed taking the children to Sundown and Murton Park but obviously can't this year."

David installed a mini light display last year - and caught the bug. "A got a bit addicted. Two weeks ago, I started putting things up, and just added more and more."

The Christmas light display has taken over the 15ft by 15ft garden of his semi-detached house behind Miller's chip shop in Haxby. He says at least 20 people come to look at it each night, with some families coming from other parts of York.

Santa is one of the attractions in David's lights display for Christmas

On show is a ten-foot real tree from Wigginton Farm, as well as Christmas characters such as a Santa, elves, reindeer and a snowman, as well as a mini polar bear. "I even have an eight foot inflatable gingerbread man," adds David.

He estimates he has installed 35,000 lights - all in different colours.

There is an arch at the entrance to the garden where people stand to pose for photos.

Visitors can help themselves to candy canes left by David and people are encouraged to leave a donation for his chosen good cause, children's cancer charity Chelsea's Angels. David, a gas and heating engineer, has also set up a Just Giving page to raise extra money for the charity.

David Pratt's Haxby garden - a Christmas wonderland

He said he is enjoying seeing the happy faces of children who come to visit the light show.

"I am enjoying it especially this year. They love it and they say thanks. I like them coming and I am often outside so I can speak to them. You see the kids saying: 'Just two more minutes'."

His light show might prove to be more popular this year because the well-established one at Twin Pike Way in nearby Wigginton is not taking place this year.

David said he has been encouraged by feedback from visitors. "People are saying: 'this really cheered us up - it's just what we need'."

