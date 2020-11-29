York is home to some truly beautiful homes.

However, some houses can be listed on the market for years without securing a sale.

Using Zoopla, we have uncovered York properties which have been on the market for the longest.

Whether it’s the asking price or the questionable interiors, some of these York homes just haven’t attracted the attention of any buyers.

While they might have been on the market for a long time, these properties have a lot to offer- one of them could even be your next dream home.

Tom Parker, Consumer Spokesperson at Zoopla said: "If a property is taking longer than anticipated to sell, it often comes down to two factors: the asking price and the local market.



"We always recommend seeking advice from your estate agent to help drive the desirability of your listing - and being open to their feedback! If it's an issue with the interiors, it can pay dividends to clear the clutter and give the property a fresh lick of paint.



"Other times, it really does come down to patience; providing a property is priced accurately, and clean and tidy in appearance, there's no reason it shouldn't find a buyer."

Take a look inside and judge for yourself why these houses haven’t been snapped up yet- would you ever be tempted to invest in any of them?

Coningham Avenue, Rawcliffe, York

£275,000

Coningham Avenue (Photo: Zoopla)

This beautiful four bedroom home has been listed for sale since 2018.

Since then, the total cost of the house has reduced by £24,995- despite this, no buyers have been enticed by the property.

However, the house itself has some beautiful and modern interiors.

The master bedroom of the house has an ensuite; externally there is a driveway and a lawned garden.

Masonic Lane, Thirsk

£235,000

Masonic Lane property (Photo: Zoopla)

On the market for a two bedroom bungalow?

You might be in luck, as it doesn’t look like this one is going to be sold any time soon.

The property has been on the market since February 2018 and its price has been slashed by £10,000.

The property's kitchen (Photo: Zoopla)

Inside the property is an open plan kitchen and living room.

The kitchen is described as “superb”, with granite surfaces and space for a dish washer.

Sutton Road, Thirsk

£254,950

Sutton Road property (Photo: Zoopla)

This Thirsk home has been listed for sale since 2017.

The four bedroom bungalow was priced at £279,950- since then, £25,000 has been slashed off the asking price.

The bungalow is in a great location and is within walking distance to the town centre.

The property's loft (Photo: Zoopla)

The property itself benefits from a garage and also has a modern fitted kitchen.

There is even an excellent space in the loft area which can be used as another room by the new owner.

Bulmer Farm Lodges, Ryton, Malton

£125,000

This lodge is for sale (Photo: Zoopla)

On the market for your very own lodge?

This three bedroom property simply won’t sell and it has been on the market for over seven years.

Since then, the price has been reduced four times and is now £25,000 cheaper than the original asking price.

Inside the lodge (Photo: Zoopla)

However, this would make a fantastic holiday home and a lucrative investment when the travel industry picks up again.

The master bedroom benefits from a walk in wardrobe and even has en suite facilities.

There is also decking to the front and sides of the property where you can admire the stunning Howardian Hills.

Long Street, Thirsk

£250,000

Long Street property (Photo: Zoopla)

This three bedroom property has been listed for sale since August 2017.

Since then, the asking price has been slashed by £19,950.

However, even now the house is slightly above the average price paid for a house in North Yorkshire (£236,469)

The house itself has some impressive interiors and is said to have a lot of character.

The property's garden (Photo: Zoopla)

The snug/sitting room looks like a cosy place to relax and the master bedroom has retained its traditional beam works.

The garden has a gravelled patio are and also a shed to store your belongings.