LESS than a day before York discovers which of the three new tiers it is going into - determining how strict its restrictions must be - the city's coronavirus rate has fallen yet again.
Public Health England said its rolling rate in the seven days to November 20 was 132 per 100,000 population, down from137.7 in the seven days to November 19.
The rate compares with an average for the whole of England of 218.4 per 100,000 population, and an average for the whole of Yorkshire and The Humber of 317.8, and it is lower than the average for any region of England.