Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona is said to have died, according to reports in his native Argentina. 

Famous for his ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup before Argentina went on to win the tournament, he is considered by many to be the greatest player to ever grace the game.  

It is reported in Argentina that the former Barcelona and Napoli star passed away at home in Tigre after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

Maradona, who turned 60 last month was in recovery after successful surgery to treat a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.  