YORK was the star of the show this week as filming resumed for the new series of Gentleman Jack.

Lead actor Suranne Jones was snapped in her trademark black, full-length cloak, descending from a horse and carriage in front of the Minster and striding towards the Minster School.

Filming for the first series took place in the city in November 2018.

The show is just one of many productions that have used York as its backdrop over the years.

In fact York and Yorkshire have been popular with TV and film directors for decades with some of our best-loved shows being filmed in the city or on our doorstep.

Here are just some of our favourites - is yours on the list?

1. All Creatures Great and Small

All Creatures Great And Small, filming in Grinton North Yorkshire, with actors Christopher Timothy, Robert Hardy, and Peter Davison

All Creatures Great and Small - this firm classic was remade by Channel 5 this year and drew a new audience to the wonderful stories of James Herriot and the landscape of the Dales.

2. Heartbeat

Nick Berry, left, in ITV drama Heartbeat

Heartbeat - Goathland in the North York Moors stood in for the fictional Aidansfield in Heartbeat.

3. Brideshead Revisited

Brideshead Revisited with Anthony Andrews as Sebastian Flyte and Jeremy Irons as Charles Ryder in the 80s' adaptation

Photo: Granada TV

Brideshead Revisited - Castle Howard was the star of both TV adaptations of the Evelyn Waugh novel.

4. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - Aysgarth Falls features in this 90s classic.

5. Last of the Summer Wine

Firm favourite: Last Of The Summer Wine

Last of the Summer Wine - this series, filmed from 1973–2010, is regularly cited as the most popular 'made in Yorkshire' TV show of all time.

6. Victoria

Jenna Coleman filming scenes for ITV drama Victoria in York in 2018 Picture: Ann Pitcher

Victoria - This hit show is very much Yorkshire based, with an HQ at Church Fenton studios near York and filming taking place in York, as well as Castle Howard, Beverley Minster (as Westminster Abbey) and Whitby.

7. Rising Damp

Leonard Rossiter as Rigsby in Rising Damp

Rising Damp - One of the best-loved shows of the 1970s with Leonard Rossiter playing the infamous landlord Rigsby in the Yorkshire Television series.

8. Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders - filmed on location in Yorkshire

Peaky Blinders - Yes, you read that right! Although the story (and accents) are firmly rooted in Birmingham, much of the filming took place in God's Own Country, including Leeds, Bradford, Ilkley Winter Gardens, Newby Hall & Gardens and Salts Mill, Saltaire.

9. Official Secrets

Keira Knightley in Official Secrets, filmed in Yorkshire

Official Secrets - Parts of this film, starring Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Matt Smith, was shot on location in Yorkshire, including Boston Spa, near Wetherby.

10. Harry Potter And Philosopher's Stone

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in Harry Potter And Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter And Philosopher's Stone - Goathland Station stood in for Hogsmeade Station in the film. Did you know the very first scene filmed turned out to be the last scene of the movie where Hagrid bids farewell to the students after their first year at Hogwarts?

