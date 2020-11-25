FUNDING to boost plans for a new railway station to be built in Haxby has been granted by Government.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy confirmed that a bid for cash to progress the station scheme has been successful.

Mr Sturdy said he has campaigned for the scheme since being elected in 2010.

He said: “This is a very good day for everyone in the north of my constituency, but especially the businesses and residents of Haxby and Wigginton who will soon be connected to the rail network for the first time in 90 years.

"In my question to the Chancellor I spoke for many in the region who are worried that the sums that the Government has spent on the Covid relief effort will mean that their ambition for infrastructure in the north of England will be scaled back.

"In his Spending Review today, the Chancellor confirmed that this is not the case and the Government remains committed to its levelling up agenda to provide the local economy with a much needed recovery boost."

City of York Council submitted a bid to the Government's New Stations Fund for the cash, with support from Mr Sturdy.

In January councillors agreed to put £50,000 towards backing up their plans for a new station in Haxby and to create a business case.

Haxby's station closed in 1930. And there have been numerous attempts to reopen a station in the town.

In 2013 the council bid for funding from Network Rail for a scheme to build a new station - with the aim of reducing traffic on the A1237 outer ring road and the A64.

The latest bid for funding was made to the Government's £20 million New Stations Fund.

In June a consultation found that 90 per cent supported the idea for a station in Haxby, with 82 per cent strongly in favour.

The proposed location on Station Road was also supported by 80 per cent of respondents.