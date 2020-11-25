RAIL passengers are being urged to reserve their festival travel tickets now.

York-based Grand Central has confirmed its trains will run again from December 3 after halting its services during the current national lockdown.

The long-distance train operator will run with a reduced, reservation-only timetable.

Grand Central execs are also reminding passengers they will not be running any services between December 25 and January 1, as London’s Kings Cross station undergoes major upgrade work.

Managing director, Richard McClean said: “Getting Grand Central trains back out there on our North East and West Riding routes feels like we’re giving ourselves and our passengers an early Christmas present. We can’t wait to see you all back on board.

“And while it’s great to be back, we can’t emphasise enough the need to book your December travel as soon as possible. To ensure you can travel with confidence we will continue our on-board social distancing rules, and compulsory face-covering policy.

“You are welcome to bring your own food and drink with you as we are not yet in a position to reintroduce on-board catering.

“We have also taken the decision to make Grand Central services reservation-only which means once our socially-distanced seating is reserved you will not be able to buy tickets for that service.”

Mr McLean added: “The message from us is simple - buy your ticket and reserve your seat as soon as you can and check your operator’s webpage or social feeds for any updates or changes before you travel.

“The upgrade work at London King's Cross over Christmas will have a serious impact across the network and we, along with other train operators, ask you to carefully consider your travel plans in line with Government advice.”

To book your journey with Grand Central, and for the latest information on services, go to www.grandcentralrail.com The site also has information on what to do if you have a ticket for a cancelled service or wish to change your date of travel.

You can also check which services are the quietest here https://bit.ly/30IN472

To find out more about the East Coast Upgrade work, which encompasses the London Kings Cross Christmas closure, visit www.eastcoastupgrade.co.uk