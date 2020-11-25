A COUPLE have transformed their garden into a winter wonderland, and hope to give York Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) a cash boost.

Dee Moore and his wife Christine, of Templar Way, Brayton, near Selby, have filled their garden with festive lights and decorations every Christmas for about the last 10 years.

But this year they have created their biggest display yet, and have decided to raise funds for the York Special Care Baby Unit Support Group, a charity that supports the relief, care and treatment of premature and sick new born babies in the SCBU at York Hospital.

Dee spent many hours setting up the display featuring Santas, reindeers, stars and other decorations that light up.

Christine said Dee “loves” to see the look on people’s faces when they drive down the street and see the lights.

She added: “This year has been an extremely difficult one for all of us and we hope we can bring a bit of cheer to the festive period and raise a few pennies for a very worthy cause at the same time.”

Explaining why they have chosen to raise funds for the SCBU Support Group, Christine said: “There are two little girls that live on our close. One was in the special care unit for the first three months of her life, including over Christmas. She was 13 weeks premature.

“We had out Christmas lights up at the time. We decided to leave the lights up so she could see them when she was brought home.

“We left them up for the whole of January and beginning of February. We didn’t switch them on in January but we did when she got home in February.

“As she got older she was told this story. The display feels special to her.

“When someone suggested we should raise money for charity the SCBU Support Group was a no brainer to choose.”

To support the couple’s fundraising, search for Dee Moore’s Christmas Lights 2020 on Just Giving.