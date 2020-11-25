A POPULAR fitnesses group are now close to bringing a new 24-hour gym to York.

Plans are at an advanced stage for a 24-hour gym, owned by the Gym Group, to open near York city centre.

The Press reported earlier this year that plans were underway to turn the empty Office Outlet store in Foss Islands Road into a gym.

The group, which has shut its 167 sites in England during the November lockdown, told investors it opened four new gyms in August and expects to open three new branches - including in York – in the first quarter of 2021.

Gym Group has invested £1.4 million into the site, and has signed a 15-year lease.

And it has now revealed the branding planned for the new facility – and the pricing – ahead of its opening early in 2021.

The organisation added that it will be creating 12 new jobs in the city as a result.

The company promises gym goers “a large free weights area, functional training zones, free classes, and an array of high-spec equipment for cardio and strength training” at the York outlet.

They say there are two levels of membership - which include a ‘Do It’ programme – £13.99 for three months, then £19.99 a month - and ‘Live It’ at £18.98 for three months, then £24.99 a month after that.

These are all non-contract and they say you can cancel at any time as a result.

A statement by the company added that there will be free on site parking for gym users.

Oliver Tester is the group’s head of property acquisition.

Mr Tester said: “York is a city where we have wanted to operate in for a long time, but until now we have not been able to find the right site in the right location with the appropriate deal.

“In agreeing to the lease, we have benefited from the rapidly changing dynamics of the retail property market.”

Earlier this year, Richard Darwin, chief executive officer of the group, said: “In the three months since reopening from the first lockdown, the Gym Group had seen good levels of membership demand reinforcing the beneficial role that affordable fitness makes to physical and mental well-being.

“Covid-secure measures are working very well.”