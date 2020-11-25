FANS of the BBC costume drama Gentleman Jack are in for a treat over the next few days as filming for a new series takes place in York.
Filming work for the drama, starring Suranne Jones, is being carried out in College Street close to York Minster today and until Friday (November 27) as well as in Castlegate.
The Doctor Foster star has reprised the title role as Anne Lister, aka Gentleman Jack, a 19th-century diarist, entrepreneur and mountaineer, who married local heiress Ann Walker played by Sophie Rundle.
The couple were said to have become engaged on February 27, 1834, and then taken communion during a service at Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate. The event had been hailed as the first Church of England blessing of a same-sex marriage.
Previously filming took place in York in July 2018 at locations including Grays Court Hotel.
Anne Lister came from one of the most prominent families in Halifax, whose estate, Shibden Hall, is now a tourist attraction. She inherited the family seat in 1826, eventually restoring and renovating the house and landscaping the grounds.
She recorded a number of lesbian love affairs in diaries which eventually amounted to four million words.
The series has been created, written and directed by Sally Wainwright, who is behind series including Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.