ANY York residents hoping to meet up with their families in London over Christmas may struggle if they are planning to travel there by train.

The temporary easing of coronavirus restrictions by the UK Government and devolved administrations allows three households to mix in a festive bubble from December 23 to 27.

But London Kings Cross will be closed from Christmas Day until December 30 to allow for the latest phase of a major upgrade of the East Coast Mainline, and so people won't be able to travel back to York until long after the restrictions have been reimposed.

A spokesman for LNER, which operates the majority of York-London services, said it fully recognised that disruption caused by the upgrade would cause disappointment for some of its customers this Christmas.

"Network Rail requires extensive access to the railway in order to deliver this incredibly complex programme to upgrade and improve services on the East Coast route," he said.

“The East Coast Upgrade involves many periods of planned disruption, which began in summer 2019 and will continue through the Christmas period, followed by multiple periods of reduced services in 2021.Unfortunately, the pandemic severely constrained available opportunities for when this essential work could be carried out.

“To support our customers this Christmas, we are increasing services from early December up until the planned disruption begins on 24 December and are continuing to operate reservation only services to prevent overcrowding. We urge customers to plan ahead this Christmas to avoid disappointment.

“We understand the disruption this may cause to Christmas plans and apologise in advance for any inconvenience. Once complete, this upgrade will allow us to deliver significantly improved journeys for all our customers.”

He added that services ahead of Christmas Eve were expected to sell out quickly and were likely be very busy from December 31 until January 3.