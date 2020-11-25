A YORK-BASED para-cyclist is set to take on a 10K challenge around the local area on his power-assist wheelchair, in aid of two charities close to his heart.

Ian Wood, from Acomb, has been registered blind since he was five-years-old.

He also suffers from mitochondrial disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2002, meaning he becomes fatigued very easily.

This has resulted in him using a wheelchair, which he has used since 2008.

Due to complications with the Covid-19 pandemic, Ian has set himself the challenge of completing a 10K challenge in his wheelchair during the first week of December around the York area.

Ian said: “Due to recent things which have happened in life, I am undertaking another challenge this winter, but locally.”

Taking on the task alongside Ian will be his friend, Sara Fleming, who has completed challenges with him in the past.

He will be raising funds for the Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST) and The Lily Foundation.

The JST run a tall ship which is adapted so disabled people can crew alongside able-bodied crew members.

Ian has set himself a fundraising target of £1,000, which he is aiming to beat if he can.

The Lily Foundation is a charity set up to help people live with mitochondria disease.

Ian has taken on a number of challenging events over recent years, including the Superhero Tri in Windsor, alongside four of his sighted friends - Sara Fleming, Nick Dawson, Clarice Hine and Patrick Addis.

The event included Ian swimming 400 metres, cycling 10 kilometres and pushing his wheelchair for 2.5 kilometres.

He completed the challenge to raise funds for Remap, which custom makes equipment for disabled people.

A Remap volunteer built a RooVision system for Ian, which has a VR screen and a camera with a powerful zoom attached to a helmet.

This improves his vision and he has used it to watch his beloved Liverpool Football Club play at Anfield.

Speaking to The Press last year, Ian said: “This amazing device enables me to watch and enjoy live sporting events, which I have been unable to do in the past.

“They have done so much to help me and I just want to thank them by raising as much money as I can.”

Remap is a charity that make bespoke gadgets for disabled people. They include a group of volunteers who mostly consist of retired engineers help disabled people live life more independently.

To donate to Ian’s effort’s this year, visit his online donation page at: https://bit.ly/33aIssm

Further information on the JST charity and The Lily Foundation can be found at: https://jst.org.uk and at: https://www.thelilyfoundation.org.uk