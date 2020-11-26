IF there is one thing that is making me feel depressed at this already miserable locked down time, it is the sight of Christmas lights decorating the front of several houses, often migraine inducing flashing lights, in November!
The autumn leaves are still on the trees.
The often quoted excuse is that we need cheering up.
Well sadly, this doesn’t make me feel cheerful, it just reminds me that this year is unlike every other.
Surely we can at least wait until December to start celebrating?
For goodness sake, we are supposedly celebrating the 25th December! If the lights and decorations are left up until Twelfth Night they will have been displayed for six weeks!
Even the Christmas cards will need dusting.
Pamela Brown,
Goodwood Grove,
Dringhouses,
