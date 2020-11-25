A STORE in York is looking to spread festive cheer around the city with special hampers made up from gift donations.
The OneStop, located in Walmgate, usually organise an annual Christmas event to support the local community. However, this year it sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Instead, the store have been taking donations of toys to give to children to ensure they receive something this Christmas.
The toys have been delivered to The Salvation Army and the IDAS refuge, with one of the staff members dressing in a Santa costume to lift spirits.
Major Andrew Dunkinson, of The Salvation Army said: “It’s wonderful to see how the community comes together to support those who are in need.
“We’re grateful for the initiative, creativity and generosity of this project.”
The store are continuing to take toy donations over the coming weeks.
The staff have also organised a raffle, which has raised £500 so far, to be used to purchase further gifts leading up to Christmas.