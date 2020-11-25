A NORTH East comic has announced that she is back on tour with a Bobby Dazzler of a new stand-up show coming to York next year.
Sarah Millican's Bobby Dazzler UK Tour will be at York Barbican on November 12 and 13 2021.
In her sixth international tour, you’ll learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can be.
Sarah has spent the last year writing jokes and growing her backside. She can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh in her first return to York Barbican since her previous sell-out tour, Control Enthusiast.
She has also made multiple appearances on our television screens, including British panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You?, QI and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.
In 2019, she began presenting the comedy panel show Elephant in the Room for BBC Radio 4, featuring panellists sharing their life experiences and testing who is closest and farthest from the national average. Sarah was last at the Barbican in 2018.
Get your tickets for Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler here from this Friday at 10am.