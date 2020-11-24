YORK'S coronavirus rate is now lower than the average rate in every region across England, according to data published today.
Public Health England said the rolling figure of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the City of York Council area over the seven days to November 19 was 137.7 per 100,000 population.
This compared with a figure of 230.3 per 100,000 for the whole of England, and 338.5 for Yorkshire and The Humber.
But it was also lower than the figure of 336.1 in the North East, 317.2 in the West Midlands, 275 in the East Midlands, 254.7 in the North West, 187.4 in London, and 170.7 in the South East.
It was even lower than two regions well known for having low rates, the South West, which had a figure of 163.7.and East of England, with a figure of 138.8.
The figures have been published at a crucial time, when York MPs are pressing for the city to be in Tier 1, with the lowest level of restrictions - because of the city's success in bringing down its coronavirus rate - when the Government announces on Thursday which locations are in the new Tiers of 1, 2 and 3.
