Lucy and Matthew Holmes of Rawcliffe, York, were married at The Grange hotel on October 16

Where did you get married?

The Grange

Where did you have your reception (write n/a if you didn't have one)?

The Grange

Tell us about the proposal

In South Wales at sunset.

What did you both wear?

For the wedding - Matt's suit was by Marc Darcy and my dress was from Wed2b and beautifully altered by the girls at Once Upon a Dress.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Being able to marry my best friend. I feel like we waited so long for our wedding day and had to cope with so much uncertainty even right up until the day. It was the best thing to happen this year after working through the first wave of the pandemic, we all needed something to smile about.

What challenges, if any, did you have to overcome to have your wedding this year?

Chopping the guest list twice and then finding out the week of the wedding that my parents and my youngest brother needed to self isolate and wouldn't be able to make it so we 'Zoomed' the wedding so they were still able to share our day.

Who would you like to thank for helping make your big day so special?

My bridesmaid Jo. She was a total rock the week of the wedding and also enabled me to get my hair done after my hairdresser was swabbed for Covid 48 hours before the wedding.

Are you planning a honeymoon, if so, where?

We had a mini moon in Northumberland, but haven't got plans for a proper honeymoon as we have just bought a house.

