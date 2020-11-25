Boris was right about Scottish devolution For once Boris Johnson showed last week he properly understood something, namely that Scottish devolution is a disaster.
Devolution was pushed through by the Labour Party because they thought the resurrection of the Scottish Parliament would enable them to establish their own fiefdom, believing they would dominate all Scottish elections - just as the Tories hope to do by creating a mega council for North Yorkshire.
The lesson of that hubris clearly hasn’t been learned by politicians. The Scottish Parliament created a nucleus around which the independence campaign could grow, which is exactly what will happen with English devolution.
New authorities will immediately set about gaining more power and expenses for themselves rather than serving the local communities. The Union was only made possible by the dissolution of the Scottish Parliament and until it’s once again abolished the Union will not be safe.
If and when we get any democratic say on these proposals for Yorkshire devolution we should reject this folly.
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York
