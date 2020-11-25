I was very saddened to read in The Press of the passing of Brian Calam, who was a very good ambassador for York, taking visitors to our lovely city on tours by horse drawn carriage (Brian Calam set for fitting funeral, November 23).
That he has now received his own horse drawn final ride through a city he served and loved so well is fitting and much deserved.
When I was in the taxi trade it was always a pleasure having him in my car - he was always fun with his amusing stories.
Brian was also involved in issues with council officials over the ‘horse nappy issue’. That a sensible conclusion was reached, with the plan being dropped and good relationships maintained with the street cleaners, was no doubt due to Brian’s common sense.
You will be missed Brian - farewell friend, and thank you for the pleasure of your company and the many laughs you gave me as a passenger in my car.
Peter Boulton, Orchard Gardens, Huntington, York