Extra financial support is being offered to York businesses hit by the latest lockdown.

City of York Council has launched a new grant scheme, after working with partners and business leaders to decide how to most fairly and effectively use the discretionary Additional Restrictions Grant.

Businesses have until Monday, December 7, to apply for the grants.

These are open to:

• Businesses effectively forced to close through lockdown but don’t qualify for government grants, whether they are liable for business rates or not.

• Businesses where trade is impacted by more than 75% due to lockdown, whether they are liable for business rates or not.

Applications must be from:

A York-based business which have fixed premises in York – (note fixed premises is not a market stall or pitch), or businesses run by a York resident and trade is at least 75% in York (this could be a market stall or pitch).

The council is also preparing a voucher scheme for local businesses to access support like training form local providers.

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for the economy and strategic planning, said: “These grants will go a long way to help those businesses which have not directly qualified for the latest government support scheme but whose order book dries up during these restrictions.

“I’d urge all businesses to go to www.york.gov.uk/Covid19BusinessGrants and see whether you are eligible.

“ Given the number of businesses that we anticipate coming forward we appreciate that the £4.2m funding is not a lot of money to provide nearly 18 months of business support.

"Working with York BID, Make it York, FSB and other partners we have looked as developing a fair and effective way to use this funding to protect thousands of jobs in York."

The extension has been launched as the first £250k of lockdown 2 grants lands in York’s business bank accounts. The council is urging businesses to be patient.

Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, said: “Our officers have managed to create a simple, speedy process to get these funds into businesses’ bank accounts, where they are needed most.

“We’re processing two batches a week now so please be patient, especially if it’s the first grant you’ve applied for as we will need to run extra checks.

“York’s businesses have proved themselves exceptionally resilient and creative through this toughest of years, and I am sure our residents will continue to support them by buying local this Christmas.”

Business must not be in administration, insolvent, or have a striking off notice made against it, must have started trading before 5 November 2020, and not in receipt of unoccupied rates for business rates.

For more information about all the grants available for business affected currently visit www.york.gov.uk/COVID19BusinessGrants