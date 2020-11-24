A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has gone missing from home in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s assistance to help locate 14 year-old Tia Frost-Smith who was last seen around 1.45pm on Monday, November 23 near Danesgate School.
Tia, also known as Shakira, left the school on Fulford Road in York and was seen heading towards the Millennium Bridge. Tia is 5ft 2, slim in build with long brown hair. She is believed to be wearing black jeans and a black Adidas top.
Tia is believed to have links to Bridlington and Hull.
Officers are extremely concerned for Tia’s welfare and ask anyone with information which may help to locate her to call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.
