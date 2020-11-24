THERE have been over 180 further cases of Covid-19 recorded across York and North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England shows that there have been a further 29 cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,518.
There have been 89 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 12,703.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 66 cases take the area's total up to 9,233.
Across the UK, a further 11,299 cases take the country's total up to 1,538,794.
All of these figures include pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.