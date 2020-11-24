A CHEF who closed his restaurant in York city centre after ten years to go mobile has made a pledge this Christmas.

Guy Whapples from Bistro Guy, who moved out of his Gillygate restaurant back in July, says that throughout December he'll donate £1 for every pizza sold to split between two York charities: mental health charity York MIND and the homelessness charity SASH.

Back in the summer Guy decided to take his woodfire pizza trailer on the road catering for private events and visiting towns and villages.

Guy said: "I feel that MIND is an organisation that needs even more support now and in the next years due to increasing demand for their services. Issues connected to mental health can affect anyone at anytime, from the elderly to young adults to school children.

"I also feel SASH is a very important charity because although many of us have a warm home some people don’t have anywhere to stay, this year there has been an increase demand for numerous reasons. Everyone should have a safe place to sleep at night. Both these organisations have done tremendous work in the past but their resources will be stretched due to the current pandemic.

"My family and I would like to personally thank everyone for their support and encouragement during 2020. To go from having a restaurant to now having a mobile pizza trailer which visits villages five nights a week, once a month, brewery tap rooms, private parties etc.

"Without the support we would not now be able to help so many other people through the charity donations that we hope to raise in December."

To find out where Bistro Guy will be near you go to their Facebook page: facebook.com/BISTROGUYYORK/ or website bistroguy.co.uk for regular updates.

Anyone looking to get in touch should email info@bistroguy.co.uk.