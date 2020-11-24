THERE has been one further death related to Covid-19 recorded at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 276.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 80 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 353 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 38,865.
Patients were aged between 10 and 100 years old. All except nine, aged 31 to 90 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 24 to November 23 with the majority being on or after November 21.
Their families have been informed.