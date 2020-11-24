YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell says data would suggest that York should move to tier 1 when the national lockdown ends on December 2.

However, the Prime Minister "provided more uncertainty" when he announced that there would be a regional approach to the new tier system, she added.

Ms Maskell said: "While it will be essential that people continue to adhere to the Hand – Face – Space measures, businesses and residents would benefit from greater easements to restrictions prior to Christmas."

She said she has been working closely with city partners and the Government to urge them to put in measures to maintain low infection rates in York.

"The precision work of our public health team, the partnership approach they have with key city leaders and the enormous effort of York residents has resulted in one of the most dramatic drops in Covid-19 infections in the country, however we want to go further," Ms Maskell commented.

She also said: "I have been making the case in Parliament for a public health approach to ensure the economy does not have to be locked down again. If, as with all other health and safety or environmental health issue, venues are provided with certification to say that they are Covid-19 secure, and those that fail this standard, are closed until safety measures are put in place, the whole city would have more confidence to stay open and stay safe. The Government have wasted this lockdown period by not putting such measures in place.

“Finally, the Government needs to urgently announce its plans for Christmas, people need to plan know that they can be together safely at Christmas.”