THE coronavirus lockdowns have helped boost York's rat population to 437,056, according to pest firm.

The city's rat numbers have been boosted by quiet urban areas and plentiful waste food. There are now thought to be 2.2 rats for every person in York.

“They say you are only ever 6ft away from a rat – and in typical 2020 fashion it’s now more likely in York than ever this year!”, says Jenny Rathbone from York Pest Control company Pest.co.uk

"In York Rats have enjoyed a bumper year, breeding like crazy during lockdown and making their nests in vacant buildings in quiet streets with poor waste practices. Pest control firm Pest.co.uk reports that numbers of rats in the infestations they have been called to have been 25 per cent larger this year than last. There are now thought to be 2.2 rats for every person in York.

“We are seeing a huge increase in rat problems throughout York as lockdown has really helped them breed in relative peace with closed properties with poor waste management practices providing them with plentiful food and shelter."

Rats can typically have six litters of between 6 and 12 pups each year and a group of rats carries the unamusing nickname of a “mischief”, giving a clue to the damage and chaos a large infestation can cause.

The problem was clearly demonstrated in Birmingham last week, where workers disturbed a “mischief” of rats living inside the popular “Floozie in the Jacuzzi” statue yards from Birmingham City Hall and in an area which would usually be busy with shoppers at the many themed markets held close by.

The cities with the highest rat populations in the UK are:

1. London – 19.9m

2. Birmingham – 2.4m

3. Leeds – 1.7m

4. Glasgow – 1.3m

5. Sheffield – 1.2m

6. Manchester – 1.1m

7. Edinburgh – 1.1m

8. Liverpool – 1m

9. Bristol – 950,000

10. Cardiff – 760,000

Residents and businesses can take proactive measures before winter really hits and rats try and find a warm home for the winter months, these include:

• Block up holes – fill any gaps in brickwork, shed doors and any holes on external walls of your home including cellars and attics

• Clear cupboards – empty unused cupboards of bags, clothes, rags and keep them clean

• Secure all food sources – make sure food is not left out, tidy away any open food sources and keep worktops and floors clean of crumbs

• Prepare traps – by leaving out rat traps you can pre-empt any future infestation, however it is better to bait with official rat poison than leaving food scraps out