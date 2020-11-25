A VETERAN musician has recorded a special concert in York - which will be broadcast online this weekend.
Michael Chapman, a traditional folk, blues and Americana musician, can be seen performing the show called ‘Ancient and Modern’ on Sunday.
Recorded at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, the show has been put together in collaboration with The Crescent and promoters Please Please You and Ouroboros.
The concert will represent a look back over the musician's long and illustrious career, featuring classics as well as newer compositions.
Michael said: “I wanted to call it Ancient and Modern in reference to the hymn books of days gone by, and because it reflects the songs I selected to play for this show.”
The gig will be available online to watch for ticket holders as many times as they like for up to three days from the time of broadcast.
Tickets for the performance can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/362f7SZ