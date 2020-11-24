AN INVESTIGATION is underway after two kittens are believed to have been thrown from a moving vehicle in North Yorkshire.
Ripon Police are appealing for witnesses to the "extremely distressing incident," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.
It happened between 2pm and 2.15pm on Thursday last week on Water Skellgate and Bondgate Green in Ripon.
"The kittens sadly died," the spokesperson confirmed.
They added: "The vehicle involved is described as being brown or gold in colour. It was driving eastbound from the direction of Ripon towards the A61 bypass along Bondgate Green and onto Boroughbridge Road at the time of the incident."
Anyone who saw the incident, or the vehicle involved, is asked to call PC Matthew Scott at Ripon Police Station on 101, or email matthew.scott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Quote reference number 12200204632.
Comments are closed on this article.