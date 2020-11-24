A WEEK long programme of events is taking place in York to mark the United Nations International Day of People with Disabilities.

The week, which starts on Saturday (November 28) and runs til December 5, aims to promote an equal, inclusive and accessible York and its organisers say that both adults and families – disabled and non-disabled – will find something of interest with almost free.

Given the Covid19 pandemic, most events this year are online. The organisers are keen to make them as accessible as possible. Many events will use subtitles and BSL interpreters and anyone who needs any additional support to take part is encouraged to contact the organisers beforehand.

There will be talks, panel discussions, bingo, a cookery demonstration for people with sight loss, a quiz on eye health, art exhibitions, a virtual drop in with City of York Council Adult Social Care team.

Among other subjects there will be a talk on how to find employment as a chronically ill or disabled young adult; an interview with a visually impaired ex-York student, Charlotte Ellis who went on to become a world champion marathon runner; and an introduction to Signalong, a sign supported communication system.

York Explore are putting on two events – a talk by Ellen Clifford, author of the much acclaimed book ‘The War on Disabled People’ and a fascinating look into the ‘Unlikely History of Disability Arts’. York’s new Disability Rights Forum will be holding its first meeting at which it will present the results from its recent survey of what disabled people and their allies in York consider their main issues. Another highlight will be the chance to attend a ‘Grease The Musical’ singalong.

The programme is supported by York Human Rights City Network and is put together by local disability organisations and individuals. Details from yorkdisabilityweek.org, visit Facebook at @YorkDisabilityWeek or phone 01904 702060.