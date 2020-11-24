A FORMER horse and carriage driver has been taken on his final journey around York city centre on a horse drawn hearse.
Brian Calam, who has died aged 74, took tourists around the centre for many years, as well as Lord Mayors in the old Lord Mayor's Parades.
He used to wait in Duncombe Place, near York Minster, to pick up visitors, and today he set off from there in a hearse pulled by two horses, followed by cars displaying black flags, through the city to York Crematorium in Bishopthorpe.
The route took him past the railway station, where he worked as a taxi driver, and then the York Railway Institute, for which he played rugby.
With numbers limited at the crematorium because of the lockdown, people were invited to show their respects by lining the streets.
